Harmonious Wail, Russell Welch, Cream City Hot Club

media release: Front Row Seating: $55ADV / $60DOS; General Admission Seating: $40ADV / $45 DOS

Twice a year, we bring together world-class musicians from across the US and the globe. Intoxicating, unforgettable, and life-changing swinging rhythms, soaring solos, and joyful connection. Whether you’re a lifelong jazz lover or just discovering the magic of Gypsy jazz, you’ll find yourself transported by the energy, soul, and spontaneity that define this unique musical tradition.

Americana flavored Gypsy Jazz on full tilt! Harmonious Wail combines the searing wit, humor and mandolin virtuosity of vintage Jethro Burns performances, the Continental panache of Django and charm of Edith Piath inspired vocals to create a unique musical journey.

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