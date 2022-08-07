Harmony Bar Golf Tournament

press release: This event is being held to benefit Common Wealth Development. CWD's works to support & preserve the vitality of neighborhoods in the Madison Metropolitan area. Their work serves as the foundational bedrock of healthy community and economic development.

CWD's Core Program Areas:

Support young businesses through affordable space and business incubation Coach youth and adults in financial fluency, job readiness and entrepreneurial leadership Provide safe, stable housing opportunities for renters and aspiring homeowners Integrate comprehensive community health approaches to city-wide violence prevention efforts Support the retention and sustainability of affordable land in Madison and Dane County

Learn more at www.cwd.org

Registration fee covers one golfer, 18-hole play with cart as well as food and drink after the event. A putting contest takes place at 11 am, the tournament at noon.

If you do not register as a foursome, we will place you in one. Register at the Harmony; or online.