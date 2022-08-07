Harmony Bar Golf Tournament
Yahara Hills Golf Course 6701 US Highway 12 & 18, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
press release: This event is being held to benefit Common Wealth Development. CWD's works to support & preserve the vitality of neighborhoods in the Madison Metropolitan area. Their work serves as the foundational bedrock of healthy community and economic development.
CWD's Core Program Areas:
- Support young businesses through affordable space and business incubation
- Coach youth and adults in financial fluency, job readiness and entrepreneurial leadership
- Provide safe, stable housing opportunities for renters and aspiring homeowners
- Integrate comprehensive community health approaches to city-wide violence prevention efforts
- Support the retention and sustainability of affordable land in Madison and Dane County
Learn more at www.cwd.org
Registration fee covers one golfer, 18-hole play with cart as well as food and drink after the event. A putting contest takes place at 11 am, the tournament at noon.
If you do not register as a foursome, we will place you in one. Register at the Harmony; or online.