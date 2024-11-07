Harmony for Education

media release: Wingra School was founded in 1972 by a visionary group of pioneering women seeking to provide a robust progressive education. In its over 50 years of education, over 1,100 bright young minds have passed through our halls and become changemakers worldwide.

Wingra School believes in developing the whole child; focused on cultivating students into skillfull learners and compassionate community members who have a strong sense of self. If we were to draw a portrait of a Wingra graduate, they would be diverse in every sense. Wingra students graduate as critical thinkers, enagaged citizens, and effective advocates who believe in leaving their communities better than when they arrived.

JOIN US FOR OUR ANNUAL FUNDRAISER! Get ready to clap, sing, and dance along with us as we celebrate 52 years of Wingra School's progressive and transformative education model in Madison! All benefits from this event go to Wingra School. This year, we have invited Madison's own Piano Fondue dueling pianos entertainment show to rock along with us in an ALL request show led by YOU, the audience. Pay for a song request and all proceeds go to Wingra School. This is an event you don't want to miss! Wingra educators and staff are growing the next generation of change-makers whose impact will reverberate through the greater Madison community, and the throughout the world. Thank you for your support.

Schedule:

Doors open: 5:00pm

Cocktail hour: 5:00pm to 6:00pm (call-level open bar with beer, seltzer, wine, liquor, and non-alcoholic drinks) light appetizers out for all guests. Cash bar after 6:00pm.

Show begins: 6:30pm

Show ends: 9:30pm

You will hear from Wingra faculty, staff, and alumni, about the impact Wingra has had on their lives and the community. We will have a silent and live auction. ALL PROCEEDS FROM AUCTIONS AND DUELING PIANOS SONG REQUESTS GO TO WINGRA SCHOOL!!!