Harmony As A Path To Happiness

media release: The next step after addressing the divisiveness in our communities is to introduce harmony into the communities. We now turn our attention inwards to cultivate skills and perspectives that empower us to bring the much-needed harmony into our environments. What are these qualities ? How do we transform ourselves with these qualities ? Join us as we explore how empowering ourselves with necessary skills can have a ripple effect and transform our communities, paving the way for greater happiness for all. This session also includes transmission of Lovingkindness (metta) sutra.