Harnessing Emerging Technology

media release: Join Association for Talent Development-Madison Area Chapter for an innovative event exploring how emerging technologies—like Artificial Intelligence—are transforming talent development. Whether you’re here to learn or ready to share your expertise, this is your opportunity to discover how cutting-edge tools can elevate learning, streamline processes, and empower your workforce like never before.

For Attendees:

Inspiration: Hear from industry leaders and tech innovators driving change.

For Presenters:

Showcase Your Work: Share your innovative use of technology to elevate talent development.

Submit Your Proposal to Present