media release: Harold "Fro" Davis plays solo guitar on Sunday, October 30th from Noon to 1:30 pm at Cafe Coda, 1224 Williamson St. This will be Davis’ Madison debut since moving here three months ago.

Harold "Fro" Davis is a creative electric guitarist and ex-New Yorker who has been active for more than 25 years. He melds rhythm & blues, funk, jazz, rock, ambient and other elements into his music. He has released three albums of instrumental music: "On Yur Mark, Get Set … Fro!," "The Paisley Album" and "Surprise Music."

Although Davis has spent much of his time being a bandleader, his current focus is on unaccompanied solo guitar performances.

For more information, visit Davis’ Instagram: @harold_fro or Coda's website https://cafecoda.club