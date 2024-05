Harold "Fro" Davis with Eddie Campell

× Expand Erin Davis A close-up of Harold "Fro" Davis. Harold "Fro" Davis

media release: Harold “Fro” Davis is an eclectic guitarist who melds rhythm & blues, funk, rock, jazz, ambient and more into his music.

Davis is a recent Madison transplant, who was previously active in the New York music scene for 20 years. He has released four instrumental albums: On Your Mark, Get Set … Fro!, The Paisley Album, Surprise Music and Ambiguity-Strum & Drum.

This Red Rooster performance will include one set of solo guitar and one set from his new rockin’ duo with Eddie Campell on drums.

For more information, visit www.reverbnation.com/ha roldfro

Instagram: @harold_fro