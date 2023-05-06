Harper & Midwest Kind

media release: Harper and Midwest Kind:- Award winning Roots/Blues & World music. 8pm $12 Ticket

**14 x Awards in 4 Countries including a Gold Record!!!!

Award winning Australian singer/ songwriter/ virtuoso harmonica player “Peter D. Harper”, now based in Detroit, Michigan, USA creates a heady mix of roots music through his creative use of the harmonica, and the haunting drone of the didgeridoo. Harper has received an amazing 14 x Blues/Roots Music awards (including a Gold Record) in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada and achieved 4 x Top Ten Billboard Blues Charting albums. Peter D Harper is known for his powerful soulful voice and a deep, almost mystical approach to the roots genre. Harper and Midwest Kind have been nominated for the Independent Blues Awards fo *Best Modern Roots Band and *Best Modern Roots Album – “RISE UP”. Harper is backed by his talented Midwest based touring band called “Midwest Kind” which features: Austin Johnson on guitar, Lee Lewis on Bass Guitar, Brent Hilla on Drums and Bobbi Llewellyn on backing vocals/ percussion.

youtube.com/peterdharper

facebook.com/harperandmidwestkind