press release: In celebration of Black History Month, the City of Madison Department of Civil Rights and Monona Terrace present the film, HARRIET.

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity, freed hundreds of enslaved men, women, and children and changed the course of history.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be a short QnA discussion following the film. Seating is available subject to venue capacity and is available on a first come first serve basis.

Parking is available in the state owned ramp attached to Monona Terrace. There is a flat rate of $5 after 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 7:30 p.m. film; 9:30 p.m. Q&A discussion