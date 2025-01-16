Two Crows Theatre Company, 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday. $35.

media release: Harry Clarke is the story of a shy Midwestern man who feels more himself when adopting the persona of a cocky Londoner, Harry Clarke. Moving to New York and presenting himself as an Englishman, he charms his way into a wealthy family’s life, romancing two family members as the seductive and sexually precocious Harry, with more on his mind than love. With his spellbinding and emotionally nuanced storytelling, Cale has created a riveting story of a man leading an outrageous double life.

Directed by Marcus Truschinski

Starring Nate Burger