media release: Daydream Believer Books and Gifts in Lake Mills, Wisconsin will be hosting its 2nd Annual Harry Potter Party on Saturday, October 21, from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character! We will be selling candy from Honeydukes, official Harry Potter merchandise and books. We will be showing Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at 5:30 p.m. Movie ticket prices are $5.00 each or $3 for children age 10 and under and include free popcorn.

Daydream Believer Books and Gifts is located in historic downtown Lake Mills at 130 E. Lake Street

www.bookshop.org/shop/ daydreambelievershop or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ daydreambelieverbooksandgifts