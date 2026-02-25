Harry Styles Listening Party

× Expand lolasmadison.com The DJ booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge.

media release: On Feb. 18, we were fortunate enough to host one of only TWO official listening parties in the country for the new Harry Styles album! Read some of the backstory HERE.

In case you missed it, you’re also invited to hear the album at 11pm on Thursday, March 5, for our “PLAY IT BACK LISTENING PARTY” where the first 50 guests will receive an official Madison Listening Party poster!