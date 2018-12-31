The Hartless (Motley Crüe tribute), Countdown to Erection (Megadeth), The Earthlings (Gorillaz), Buena Buena (Morphine), Sean Michael Dargan (Cat Stevens), DJs Lovecraft, Lopez
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Doors: 8:00pm; Show: 9:00pm. Complimentary Champagne Toast at Midnight.
$10 adv/dos; 18+.
Cat Stevens performed by Sean Michael Dargen
Morphine performed by Buena Buena featuring members of Sharp Left Turn
Gorillaz performed by The Earthlings
Megadeth performed by Countdown to Erection
Mötley Crüe performed by The Hartless
DJ Lovecraft & DJ Lopez
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
