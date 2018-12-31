The Hartless (Motley Crüe tribute), Countdown to Erection (Megadeth), The Earthlings (Gorillaz), Buena Buena (Morphine), Sean Michael Dargan (Cat Stevens), DJs Lovecraft, Lopez

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Doors: 8:00pm; Show: 9:00pm. Complimentary Champagne Toast at Midnight.

$10 adv/dos; 18+.

Cat Stevens performed by Sean Michael Dargen

Morphine performed by Buena Buena featuring members of Sharp Left Turn

Gorillaz performed by The Earthlings

Megadeth performed by Countdown to Erection

Mötley Crüe performed by The Hartless

DJ Lovecraft & DJ Lopez

608-268-1122
