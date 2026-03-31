Hartmeyer-Roth Park Development Plan

media release: The city of Madison Parks Division is starting the design process for Hartmeyer-Roth Park on Madison's north side. This nearly 15-acre park is seeing large residential development on the adjoining parcels to the east. In anticipation of further growth in the neighborhood, a master plan is being put together to guide the development of this park to protect the existing wetland and provide opportunities for the community to enjoy this natural space.

Join us for the first virtual public information meeting: Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 6:00pm on Zoom