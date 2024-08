media release: We welcome you to join us for GHI’s next Global Health Tuesday Webinar on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, from 9-10am (CST), when UW–Madison Global Health Institute Advisory Committee Member Janis Tupesis moderates a timely conversation with Harvard’s Humanitarian Initiative for Humanitarian Crises Training & Preparedness.

Panelists include: Michelle Niescierenko and Sean Kivlehan.