RSVP for Harvest Celebration

media release: Join the Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens for a special on-farm fundraising event at Forward Garden.

The evening includes:

Dinner: Compadres Food Truck; Wood-fired Pizza - Exact Sciences Culinary Team

Dessert: Hubbard Avenue Diner Pies & The Ugly Apple Cafe

Drinks: Craft Beer, Wine, & several Non-Alcoholic options

Live Music: The Whiskey Farm

Silent Auction: Featuring over 30 Local Businesses

Complimentary Valet Parking

Special Thanks to our Distributor Level Sponsor Exact Sciences