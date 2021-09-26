Harvest Dinner

press release: Please join Dan Cornelius and REAP Food Group for an evening at Yowela?talih^ Farm in Stoughton, WI to celebrate the harvest bounty with a blend of culinary traditions and flavors.

The event will start with farm tours and workshops and end with a celebratory dinner featuring local and indigenous foods from Wisconsin and the region. A diverse lineup of top local chefs will collaborate on the meal including Elena Terry (WildBearies), Yusuf Bin Rella (TradeRoots Culinary Collective), Francesca Hong (Morris Ramen).

Proceeds from the event will benefit REAP Food Group and Feeding America's Tribal Elders Food Box Program.

You will receive more information regarding menu details, directions to the event and the activity schedule by Tuesday, September 21.

All guests are required to bring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for entry and all attendees will be required to wear a mask. A negative COVID-19 test result will not be accepted. If you have a legitimate medical condition that prevents you from being vaccinated please reach out to the event organizer for further assistance.