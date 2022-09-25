Harvest Farm Dinner

press release: Join Dan Cornelius and REAP Food Group for an evening at Yowela Farms in Stoughton, WI to celebrate the harvest bounty with a blend of culinary traditions and flavors.

The event will start with farm tours and workshops and end with a celebratory dinner featuring local and indigenous foods from WI and the region. A diverse lineup of top local chefs will collaborate on the meal including Elena Terry (WildBearies), Yusuf Bin Rella (TradeRoots Farm), Francesca Hong (Morris Ramen) and Samantha Kincaid (REAP Food Group).

Proceeds from the event will benefit Native Food Network and REAP Food Group.

You will receive more information regarding menu details, directions to the event and the Event Schedule.

Event Schedule:

2:00PM - Farm Tours and Harvesting

3:00PM - Corn Braiding Workshop

4:00PM - Happy Hour

4:30PM - Dinner