media release: Moving into its 33rd year of fun, the Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Harvest Fest is jam-packed with a wide variety of activities and events for all ages. The Chamber promises an action-filled weekend to uphold Harvest Fest’s long-standing tradition as one of the area’s largest and more enjoyed festivals.

This year’s Harvest Fest will take place on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26. It features a wide range of activities beginning at 10:00 am both days that all will enjoy!

There are several ongoing events throughout the festival grounds including the annual Craft Faire, an essential part of Harvest Fest that boasts multiple crafters setting up shop in Deacon Mills Park, Playground Park, and Town Square’s front lawn. They’ll showcase a wide variety of jewelry, art, wood working, home décor, clothing and so much more!

For those looking for fresh food items grown and produced locally, the Harvest Fest Farmer’s Market will take place from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm along Water Street behind Town Square. With a variety of apples, organic produce, and fresh flowers, to autumn decorations and sweet treats, the Farmer’s Market will have something for everyone.

A new addition this year will be the Antique Tractor Show on Saturday, September 25th. We are encouraging collectors to come on down and showcase their antique tractors, equipment, machinery, and anything related to harvesting on Mill Street from 10:00 am – 3:30 pm. Participation is free!

Betsy Cow Chip Bingo is also a new family fun event that is guaranteed to be a favorite for all ages! Betsy Bingo will be held in the Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s green space. Stick around for Betsy’s Mooo-vement and win $750 cash, along with winners to be drawn every half hour, based on where Besty’s position. Tickets will be sold for $20 each at the Green Lake Chamber office and at Adams Rib.

The Green Lake Car Show will be held on Sunday, September 26. The unique variety of vehicles will be parked on Mill Street for all visitors to enjoy. Cost to participate is $10, which includes car dash plaques to the first 200, and prize money to be given away. This show is open to all makes and models!

Also, a highlight for many is the giant Harvest of Bargains rummage sale held inside the historic Thrasher Opera House on Mill Street. You never know what you might find as you explore the rows of furniture, art, toys, books, electronics, dishes, outdoor recreation items, and more. The Harvest of Bargains runs from 10:00 am – 3:00pm Saturday and Sunday.

Green Lake’s American Legion Post #306 will be starting Sunday off with their famous Pancake Breakfast from 6:30am – 11:00am at the Legion building, located at the corner of Water and Lake Street. The Legion members will also be hosting Sink the Bismark in Playground Park from 10:00am – 4:00pm.

Speaking of food, no Wisconsin festival would be complete without an expansive variety of delicious food and beverages. Local restaurants, service groups, and food trucks will be serving a variety of original food items during the Taste of Green Lake on Saturday from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm and Sunday from 10:30 am – 4:00 pm.

Several musical acts will entertain festival audiences with Remington’s Ride on Saturday from 11:30 am – 3:30 pm at the Festival Square Stage. Sunday’s music includes Whiskeybelles at the Festival Square Stage from 11:30 am – 2:00 pm. The children’s show, featuring Miller & Mike, will take place in Playground Park with three shows on Sunday.

The much-anticipated Harvest Fest Parade will start at 4:00 pm on Saturday. Strolling entertainment, kid’s show activities, live entertainment and so much more! To learn more about Harvest Fest, contact the Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 920.294.3231.