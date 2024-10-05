media release: Come check out Troy Farm and Gardens at our Troy Farm Harvest Fest! Whether you are a regular who wants to enjoy the land in a new and fun way or you haven't been to Troy Farm and Gardens yet, come join us for an evening of community fun on the land. We will be hosting various activities including:

Apple Cider Pressing

Mini farm market

U-pick vegetable medicinal herb garden access

Natural Pest Control Workshop

Yard Games and kids activities!

Live Music by the Earthlings

WOOD FIRED PIZZA!

For more information about other events, visit https://rootedwi.org/get- involved/events-calendar/

For general information about Troy Farm and Rooted, visit www.rootedwi.org

You can also send an email to: troyfarm@rootedwi.org