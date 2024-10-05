Harvest Fest

to

Troy Farm 500 Troy Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Come check out Troy Farm and Gardens at our Troy Farm Harvest Fest! Whether you are a regular who wants to enjoy the land in a new and fun way or you haven't been to Troy Farm and Gardens yet, come join us for an evening of community fun on the land. We will be hosting various activities including:

  • Apple Cider Pressing
  • Mini farm market
  • U-pick vegetable medicinal herb garden access
  • Natural Pest Control Workshop
  • Yard Games and kids activities!
  • Live Music by the Earthlings
  • WOOD FIRED PIZZA!

For more information about other events, visit https://rootedwi.org/get-involved/events-calendar/

For general information about Troy Farm and Rooted, visit www.rootedwi.org

You can also send an email to: troyfarm@rootedwi.org

Info

Troy Farm 500 Troy Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family, Special Events
Food & Drink
608-240-0409
to
Google Calendar - Harvest Fest - 2024-10-05 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Harvest Fest - 2024-10-05 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Harvest Fest - 2024-10-05 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Harvest Fest - 2024-10-05 15:00:00 ical