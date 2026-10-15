media release: A new fall FAMILY FOCUSED EVENT is coming to southern Wisconsin!

Join Fairway Lounge for an unforgettable day celebrating cars, family, community, and giving back. Whether you own a classic, muscle car, truck, exotic, or simply love great vehicles, OR have kiddos, neighbors, friends, or family who want to enjoy some fall fun activities, Harvest & Horsepower is an event built for everyone.

What to Expect

Incredible Cars of Every Make & Model

Fairway Activities

Trunk-or-Treat

Family Activities and Kid Centered Activities

Harvest Glow-Up Finale

Great Food Trucks and Drinks

Supporting Amigos en Azul

Proudly presented by Fairway Lounge with Orchid Auto Spa as our founding event partner.

This isn't just another car show—it's A FREE FAMILY COMMUNITY EVENT bringing our community together, creating memories, and making a lasting impact.

Invite your family, friends, neighbors, daycare/school, and fellow car enthusiasts—we can't wait to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1012942591603970