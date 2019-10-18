press release: Fall into fall at the Neighborhood House Harvest Moon Festival on October 18, from 5-8 PM- live music, food vendors, pumpkin carving, raffle, and fall-themed games. This free community event will have fun for all ages. Festival will take place at 29 South Mills St., Madison, WI. Interested? Check out our Facebook here.

LIVE MUSIC:

Sam's Band 5:00-5:30 PM

Robert Bluel 6-7 PM

Sound Billies 7-8 PM

Check them out here: https://www.youtube.com/ results?search_query= soundbillies

FOOD:

Kona Ice

Homemade Pumpkin Treats

Apple Cider

ACTIVITIES:

Pumpkin Carving

Bobbing for Apples

Corn Hole (Bag Toss)

Face painting

Arts & Crafts

RAFFLE:

Purchase a $2 raffle ticket for the opportunity to win a...

1) The 50/50 raffle

2) Orange Tree Imports Gift Certificate

3) Rocky Rococo's Pizza Dinner "