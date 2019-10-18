Harvest Moon Festival
Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Fall into fall at the Neighborhood House Harvest Moon Festival on October 18, from 5-8 PM- live music, food vendors, pumpkin carving, raffle, and fall-themed games. This free community event will have fun for all ages. Festival will take place at 29 South Mills St., Madison, WI. Interested? Check out our Facebook here.
LIVE MUSIC:
Sam's Band 5:00-5:30 PM
Robert Bluel 6-7 PM
Sound Billies 7-8 PM
Check them out here: https://www.youtube.com/
FOOD:
Kona Ice
Homemade Pumpkin Treats
Apple Cider
ACTIVITIES:
Pumpkin Carving
Bobbing for Apples
Corn Hole (Bag Toss)
Face painting
Arts & Crafts
Face Painting
RAFFLE:
Purchase a $2 raffle ticket for the opportunity to win a...
1) The 50/50 raffle
2) Orange Tree Imports Gift Certificate
3) Rocky Rococo's Pizza Dinner "