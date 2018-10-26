RSVP for Harvest of Ideas

press release: A two-day forum exploring how education, research, and outreach on organic agriculture can support Wisconsin’s diverse agricultural landscape and resources, strengthen rural communities and economies, and connect organic agriculture from producer to plate. This event seeks to determine how the University of Wisconsin can best contribute to the advance of organic agriculture locally, nationally, and globally through education, research and outreach activities.

The forum is free and open to the public, and will be held at UW’s Wisconsin Institute for Discovery. Registration is required. Please register here by Oct. 26.

The forum begins Tuesday, Oct 30 at 6 PM with a public presentation by Ricardo Salvador, internationally renowned senior scientist and director of the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. Dr. Salvador will present his vision for how organic agriculture can contribute to the transformation of the U.S. food and agriculture system. An ‘interactive’ reception following his presentation will encourage the exchange of ideas among attendees with opportunities for sharing them with forum organizers.

Continuing at 8 AM Wednesday, October 31, a half day of discussions will feature thought and action leaders in organic agriculture from around the world. Speakers and the audience will be invited to highlight guiding principles for and examples of successful research, education, and outreach programs that support organic farmers and identify next-generation innovations.

Ideas and inspirations collected in the morning will be further processed to distill key themes. With these in hand, the goal is to develop plans for strengthening the coordination and reach of UW-led initiatives on organic agriculture.

Detailed schedule:

Tuesday October 306 PM Opening Address, Ricardo Salvador, senior scientist and director of the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.7-8:30 PM Reception, cash bar, idea exchange

Wednesday October 31. There will be 15 minutes for discussion between each panel.8 AM Opening Remarks, Kate VanderBosch, Dean, UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

8:15-9:15 Organic Science PanelJulie Dawson, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Horticulture DepartmentDave Mortensen, University of New Hampshire, Professor of Agriculture, Nutrition and Food SystemsMaria Finckh, University of Kassel, Germany, Organic Plant Protection Department

9:45-10:45 Organic Consumer, Marketing and Economics PanelMatthew Dillon, director of agricultural policy and programs, Clif Bar & CompanyAlfonso Morales, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Urban & Regional Planning DepartmentMary Hendrickson, University of Missouri, Rural Sociology Department

11:15-12:15 Organic Education and Extension PanelErin Silva, University of Wisconsin-Madison, State Extension Specialist in Organic AgricultureCarol Miles, Washington State University, Horticulture DepartmentBrad Heins, University of Minnesota-Morris, Dairy-Animal Science Department

12:45-1:00 PM Concluding Remarks

Please join us for this exciting forum exploring and advancing organic transformations.

This initiative has been organized by the following team:Erin Silva, University of Wisconsin-Madison Plant Pathology DepartmentBrad Barham, University of Wisconsin-Madison Agriculture and Applied Economics DepartmentJulie Dawson, University of Wisconsin-Madison Horticulture DepartmentAlfonso Morales, University of Wisconsin-Madison Urban & Regional Planning DepartmentLogan Peterman, Organic ValleyBill Tracy, University of Wisconsin-Madison Agronomy Department

For more information or answers to questions, contact Jody Padgham, padgham@wisc.edu 715-667-3203