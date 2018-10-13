× Expand Jourdan Hines

press release: You're invited to the Hilldale Harvest Party on Saturday, October 13 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM! Grab your flannel, your favorite fall drink, and your family and join us for a day of fall fun, featuring our Farmers Market, a pumpkin patch at Metcalfe's Market, face painting by Funny Faces Family Entertainment, music by Jourdan Hines, sips and samples, in-store offerings and more!

8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hilldale Farmers Market behind L.L. Bean

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Find the perfect pumpkin at Metcalfe's Market; face painting by Funny Faces Family Entertainment; capture the day at our fall-themed photo backdrop on The Green; sip, sample and shop in-store offerings!

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Enjoy feel-good music by Jourdan Hines in the Plaza near Morgan's Shoes and Free People