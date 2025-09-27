Harvest Season Fest

media release: The Harvest Season Festival returns for its second powerful year from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Olin Park in Madison, bringing together gospel hip-hop, worship, and youth-focused ministry in a dynamic day of music and outreach.

Presented by Christian Cafe Ministries in collaboration with Clear Hits Radio, this free, family-friendly event is designed to reach youth and young adults with a culturally relevant message of hope, faith, and transformation through Christ.

This year’s festival showcases over 20 Gospel artists from across the Midwest, including headline performances by national and regional gospel hip-hop powerhouses: Steven Malcolm, George.Rose, Kyng Flourish, Cjay the Lyricist, Denise Jackson, and Serrita Campbell.

Also including artists: JCain, Saint Loyal YP, Sherita James, Xavier, Quav, Brother Larry, DJ G!Nx, Brother Andre, Gregg Nyce, Monica George, Gods Will, Farooq, Latanya Maymon

“Our mission is to draw young souls to Christ and teach the Gospel through music, worship, and discipleship,” said event organizer Vernell Cauley. “We want to create a space where youth and families are encouraged, challenged, and empowered through the Word and worship.”

Beyond the stage, the festival will include a Youth Tent filled with engaging activities, faith-based resources, and ministry tools tailored to teens and young adults. There will also be vendor booths, creative workshops, prayer stations, and family-friendly engagement zones throughout the venue.

Free and open to the public. For more information, to register as a vendor or sponsor, or to get involved:

mailto:christiancafemusic@ gmail.com

Christiancafemusic.com or Harvestseasonfest.com

About Christian Cafe Ministries

Christian Cafe Ministries exists to reach young people with the Gospel through music, media, and mentorship. With a heart for discipleship and creativity, the ministry offers events and programs that speak directly to the culture while remaining grounded in the truth of God’s Word.

Clear Hits Radio

Clear Hits Radio is a Christian media platform dedicated to spreading the Gospel through the latest in Christian hip-hop, pop, and R&B. With a mission to inspire and encourage, Clear Hits connects listeners with Christ-centered music and messages every day.