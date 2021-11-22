ONLINE: Harvesting Our Heritage

media release: As you may know by now, this year marks Wisconsin Native Vote’s ten-year anniversary, and we are celebrating with a virtual event on Indigenous food sovereignty. Will you join us this Monday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. for a celebration and thought-provoking discussion on the topic of the Indigenous diet? You can use this link to RSVP >>>

Our traditional food sources have always been with us and are prevailing once again thanks to the efforts our panelists are contributing to. Speakers will explore the principles behind food sovereignty and the integrity of the traditional Indigenous diet. Attendees will learn about the significance of many of our traditional foods, the ways in which those foods continue to be used to this day, and how the current climate crisis impacts those food sources.

We’re honored to be joined by Jennifer Falk and Joel Greeno for this discussion. Jennifer Falk operates Kahulahele Farmstead with her husband and daughter on the Oneida Reservation. On their farm they use restorative agriculture, micro food systems, conscious animal husbandry, and building resilience through bartering.

Joel Greeno serves as the president of Family Farm Defenders, a nonprofit organization that works to support farm and food worker rights, racial justice, and food sovereignty to name just a few of its focuses.

I hope you join us on this Monday, Nov. 22 at the Harvesting Our Heritage Panel Discussion to hear from these local leaders working to advance Indigenous food sovereignty.