media release: Madison College Performing Arts – Theater presents HARVEY written by Mary Chase

“Years ago, my mother used to say to me, she’d say, ‘In this world Elwood, you must be’ – she called me Elwood – ‘In this world, Elwood, you must be oh so smart or oh so pleasant.’ Well, for years I was smart. I recommend pleasant. You may quote me.” - Elwood P. Dowd in Harvey, Mary Chase

Thursday, March 3 - Saturday, March 5 @ 7:30 PM; Sunday, March 6 @ 2:00 PM, Mitby Theater -- Madison College, 1701 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704. FOR TICKETS madisoncollegetheater.org or (608) 243 - 4000.

COVID PROTOCOL Masks are required to worn by all audience members inside the Madison College facility, including but not limited to Mitby and Studio Theaters. The performers will be performing without masks but are screened and vaccinated.

You may have heard of the eccentric and kind Elwood P. Dowd. He is the gentle, wealthy man who lives with his social-climbing sister, Veta and her daughter, Myrtle May. The only problem? An unseen houseguest, Elwood’s best friend and confidant -- Harvey, the elusive 6 foot, three-and-one-half-inch tall, white rabbit. The family worries Elwood has gone insane. So, for his safety (and the safety of the large family home and wealth), Veta decides a sanitarium is just what Elwood (and Harvey) need. But that very same sanitarium turns out to be an ideal location for a comedy of errors, eventually proving Elwood (and Harvey?) may be the sanest characters in the room!

Harvey was written in 1944 by American playwright Mary Chase and enjoyed a successful run on Broadway until early 1949. Chase was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1945. Harvey has been adapted for film and television several times, most notably in the 1950 film starring James Stewart. Theatrical production revivals include the 2012 Roundabout Theatre Company’s production starring Jim Parsons as Elwood and the 2015 Theatre Royal Haymarket’s production starring James Dreyfus.

Madison College is proud to bring this classic comedy to the Mitby stage. “It’s just the type of warmth and smile we need right now,” says producing manager and department chair, Miranda Hawk. “The last few years have been rough on all of us. I think it does our hearts good to spend a few hours with Harvey and to remember what it means to be ‘pleasant.’”

ENSEMBLE: Allen Ebert, Elwood P. Dowd; Cooper Skubal, Dr. Lyman Sanderson; Dasi Greenwood, Ruth Kelly, R. N.; Gail Shearer, Veta Simmons; Josh Zytkiewicz, Dr. William R. Chumley; Karen Saari, Betty Chumley; Loraina Kalk, Miss Johnson; Mary Joan Nastri, E. J. Lofgren; Partick O'Hara, Duane Wilson; Ransom Stalker-Herron, Myrtle Mae Simmons; Sam White, Judge Omar Gaffney; Sara Beth Hahner, Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet

PRODUCTION TEAM: Dave Pausch, director; Renae Rodefeld, stage manager; Sam Gribben, scenic designer; Zak Stowe, lighting designer; Megan Dickel, costume designer; Tessa Echeveria, sound designer; Robin Fonfara, prop designer; Whitney Derendinger, fight/movement director; Erin Baal, scenic artist; Daniel Yee Molina, assistant director/ASM