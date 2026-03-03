Hasta Cierto Punto + Lucia

media release: This year, UW LACIS looks forward to strengthening our long-standing connection with our Cuban sister city of Camagüey—especially during this time of significant change and ongoing challenges facing the Cuban people. The MCSCA remains committed to funding medical aid and supporting Camagüey’s artists and performers during these difficult times.

Cardinal Bar is excited to announce the film series in partnership with Cuban film buff, Victoria Gutierrez, Cine Cubano.

Sun. March 8th 1:00 – 4:30 pm Cardinal Bar (418 E. Wilson St.) Cine Cubano returns to celebrate International Women’s Day/Dia Internacional de la Mujer! Featuring: Hasta Cierto Punto (1983) and LUCIA (1968). Suggested $20 donation - fundraiser for the Madison Camaguey Sister City Association.