media release: Finland | 2022 | DCP | 91 min. | Finnish with English subtitles

Director: Hanna Bergholm; Cast: Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Jani Volanen

Exploring the horrific side of the maternal instinct, Hatching begins when twelve-year-old gymnast Tinja, brings in a strange egg from the woods into her bedroom, nestling and nurturing it until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare for Tinja’s image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog presents their family's idyllic existence as manicured suburban perfection. Preceded by Hanna Bergholm’s short horror film Puppet Master (2018, 15 min.)

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

Finntastic: New Cinema From Finland

This series puts the spotlight on three female filmmakers who have emerged as major talents from Finland over the past decade: Zaida Bergroth, Miia Tervo, and Hanna Bergholm. The subjects of the feature films selected range from a biopic celebrating the life of artist and comic book creator Tove Jansson; a cross-cultural love story set in Lapland; and, in time for Halloween, an inventive new take on body horror about a teen gymnast and her new…offspring. Two of the director’s features will be preceded by their earlier short works, so viewers can witness the evolution of their visual styles. Programmed in partnership with The Finnish Film Foundation. Special thanks to Alissa Simon, Jaana Puskala, Jenni Domingo, Otto Suuronen, and Arttu Manninen.