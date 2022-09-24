media release: Fun for the whole family! Haumea Fall Fest will raise money to support NAMI. Donation based yoga and fitness classes (7:30am Strong, 8:30am Flow Yoga, 10:00am Prenatal Yoga). Pumpkin decorating for children. Goody bags for the first 50 attendees. Each person who attends may register for a raffle to win a 3 month Haumea membership, tank top and essential oil bundle! Register for classes here. Donate to NAMI here. Join us at Haumea, 908 Windsor Street, Sun Prairie, September 24, 7am - 12pm.

Haumea is a family wellness center located at 908 Windsor Street in Sun Prairie. The mission of Haumea is to make sure people are empowered, and confident as they journey through life. The center offers a holistic blend of community support; education; health through yoga, barre, pilates and strength classes; and wellness opportunities such as chiropractic. Life is about change— changes you don’t have to navigate alone. We’ve got your back. For more information about Haumea, its current class schedule, and the latest events, head to www.haumeayoga.com or keep an eye on Haumea’s Facebook and Instagram pages.