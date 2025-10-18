media release: The Haunted Hustle is an action packed event with races and activities for the whole family!

The fun day starts with the scenic Haunted Hustle Half Marathon Run, followed by a 10K Run, 5K Run, 5K Dog Jog, 5K Walk and a Kid’s Run. There is live music at the Finish Line Festival and treats to enjoy. The race start/finish is located at KEVA Sports Center in beautiful Middleton, WI.

FRIDAY - PACKET PICKUP

2:00–6:00pm: Packet Pickup at Keva Sports Center

PREPAID RACE DAY PACKET PICKUP

8:30–9:30: Packet Pickup (only for those who prepaid for the Race Day Packet Pickup)

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

09:30: Costume Contest On The Patio

09:45: Race warmup with Alloy Personal Training at the Starting Line

09:55: National Anthem at the Starting Line

10:00-10:03: Haunted Half Marathon Start

10:05-10:08: Terror 10K Run Start

10:10-10:13: Run For Your Life 5K Start

10:13: The Great “Pup”Kin 5K Start

10:13: Zombie Walk 5K Start

10:15: Lil’ Goblins 1K Run Start

11:00–2:00: Finish Festival with live music from Bahama Bob Island Music and beer from Lake Louie Brewing Company.

12:00: 10K & 5K courses Closed

1:00: Half Marathon Course Closed (3 hour half marathon cut off)