Haunted! The Improvised Ghost Hunters, Grapefruit Bubbly

press release: This one-of-a-kind show will feature sketch comedy from local troupe Grapefruit Bubbly and improv from Chicago troupe “Haunted! The Improvised Ghost Hunters”. We’re CERTAIN that you’ve never seen something like this before, and the rave reviews of this show keep audiences spooked on the edge of their seat. With standup comedy in between groups to round out the show, this one is a great way to spend your Monday night!

Featuring Grapefruit Bubbly (Olivia Witt, Ryan Kushner, Eli Wilz)

Haunted! The Improvised Ghost Hunters

Hosted by Glenn Widdicombe with Standup from Steve Horton, Matt Jordan, Heidi Zepeda, and Craig Smith

$7 online in advance, $10 door.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!