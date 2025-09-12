Haunted Like Human, Becca Murray

× Expand Laura Schneider The duo Haunted Like Human. Haunted Like Human

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the artists.

media release: Folk duo Haunted Like Human - Dale Chapman (they/them) and Cody Clark (he/him) - offer “Lazarus,” the third single from their forthcoming album American Mythology.

The word mythology evokes images of gods, titans, demons and beasts of every kind. These are stories told, or in this case sung, “I feel like it’s my background in fiction that really started us down the path of centering storytelling. It’s what I know and instinctually reach for, and we’ve found a way to make that a cornerstone of what we do,” says Chapman.

“Lazarus” is an inverted prayer, full of stomps and foreboding. The song pleads with the resurrected man to describe his death and return to life. The song’s bridge takes a twist, wondering if Lazarus’ death made his return to life too much to bear. “Now you’ve glimpsed the things that belong to the buried / Are you longing now to return to the clay?”

The single was preceded by “Married in Savannah,” featured on The Bluegrass Situation, and “Family Name” a winsome folk song about the pressure to conform to tradition.

All will be available on their forthcoming album American Mythology, a shapely set of songs that borrow from universal lore in order to reveal intimate truths available on October 17, 2025. The duo begin their U.S. tour in September, current itinerary below.

“a promise of more to come as the duo explores what it means to be human through the lens of gods, beasts and demons.” - EARMILK

“Within region and place there’s the pinpoint of family – that’s what Haunted Like Human celebrates here in this sparsely arranged, vocally pristine folk song [‘Family Name’].” – Americana Highways

ABOUT HAUNTED LIKE HUMAN:

It’s been four years since the release of 2021’s Tall Tales & Fables, driven by the success of singles “Ohio” (featured on Spotify’s “Indie Bluegrass playlist in October 2021), and “Run Devil Run,” which recently had a viral TikTok moment, catapulting the song to 1 million + streams.