press release:

“Haunted Summer lives up to its name with an even more enchanting series of dream-pop shimmers, as Bridgette Eliza Moody’s vocals trail off languidly in the jet stream of husband John Seasons’ majestic emissions.” – LA Weekly

“Windswept vocals, sultry strings and spacey guitar blend together beautifully. The whole thing is mysterious and engrossing enough that it gets under your skin and stirs your own private nostalgia.” – Amoeba Music

“‘Sour Grapes’ finds the duo in subtle and sultry form, that blissed-out feeling that drifts between brightness and melancholy, which has become something of a signature sound, leaving behind a dream-like atmosphere that lingers for far longer than the track’s exquisite four-and-a-bit minutes.” – GoldFlakePaint

LA-based duo Haunted Summer released their latest LP, Spirit Guides, Sept 29 of last year, and are currently gearing up to release new music.

The first time Bridgette Moody and John Seasons performed together, everyone in the room could tell they were watching something special. "We got the craziest response," Seasons remembers. "People were like, ‘Wow, you two — you two should do something.’’ A cover of Animal Collective's "Bees," which can still be viewed on YouTube was the final song in an entire evening of Animal Collective songs Seasons had put together with some friends at the Echo (in LA) on Oct. 29, 2012. As Moody wails and Seasons gently harmonizes behind her over twinkling synths and processed guitar, you can sense the audience holding their breath as the band was born. The songs of Haunted Summer are dreamy and hypnotic, rich with orchestral strings and sultry electronic textures. With their previous EP, Something in the Water, the group crafted a captivating, ethereal musical journey through a nostalgic world of young love and long-forgotten memories. Consisting of husband-and-wife Bridgette Moody and John Seasons, who share songwriting duties in a true collaboration, the Highland Park duo have shared the stage and toured with groups and performers including Taken By Trees, Islands, Deafheaven, The Polyphonic Spree, Coeur De Pirate, Olafur Arnalds, Carla Morrison, Meiko, Basia Bulat, Geographer, David J of Bauhaus and many more. Their new full-length, Spirit Guides, was written on the road as well as recorded in several studios including Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood, Comp-ny LA, and studios owned by Ninkasi Brewing in Eugene, Oregon. It features an array of talented musicians, including (but not limited to!) Dave Catching from Eagles of Death Metal and Chris Goss from Masters of Reality (both of whom are on the title track). Having completed multiple headlining tours across the country and a new 45 day tour to start 2018 off, Haunted Summer is poised to bring their psychedelic sound to the world.