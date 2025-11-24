× Expand courtesy Haut Haus Collective Haut Haus Collective during a rehearsal. Haut Haus Collective

media release: The showcase will feature an hour-long showing of new material in development, a Q&A session with the collective, and an open jam.

The Haut Haus Collective is an emerging, non-hierarchical, cross-border collective of tap dancers and instrumentalists: Claudia Lachance (tap), Brianna Maltais (tap, brush shoes), Taryn Meyer (tap), Michael Pineda (saxophone), Leah Reinardy (percussion) and Dylan Sherman (bass).

Together, they create original music and movement rooted in the traditions of tap and jazz, honoring their Black American origins. Performer roles are fluid, fostering a co-creative ensemble in which each member both responds to and shapes the work.

Each artist’s creative background spans multiple genres, styles, and practices, ranging from Honduran music to musical theater, classical percussion, and spoken word poetry— as well as mentorships in Black American music and dance. This versatility allows Haut Haus to compose works that weave these influences into a shared rhythmic and improvisational language.

The collective would like to thank tap dancer Katherine Kramer for her generosity in hosting this residency.

This event is free and open to the public.

Location: Primrose Retreat, 1261 County Hwy U, Verona

Parking: Parking is free and available next to the performance space.

Additional Information: Attendees are encouraged to stay and mingle with the collective after the performance. Light refreshments will be provided during the showcase.