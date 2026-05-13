Have a Seat, It's Just Over the Horizon

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Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Featured Artists: Matthew Braunguinn, Jessie Burton, Maile Lloyd, Rachel Hunter, Noah Peterson, Paola Mayorga, Chele Ramos, Audrey Rankin, R-Lo, Jimmy Shields

Have a Seat, It's Just Over the Horizon is a group exhibition that speaks to themes of hope and gathering, not only through the individual narratives told but through the collective efforts of a group of real friends coming together to make art, stir change, and build community. These artists regularly work together and/or body double in work spaces, building a collective influence on each other and their work. This show is the culmination of showing up, finding your people, sharing love and making things happen for the collective betterment.

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Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
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Google Calendar - Have a Seat, It's Just Over the Horizon - 2026-05-13 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Have a Seat, It's Just Over the Horizon - 2026-05-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Have a Seat, It's Just Over the Horizon - 2026-05-13 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Have a Seat, It's Just Over the Horizon - 2026-05-13 00:00:00 ical