media release: Featured Artists: Matthew Braunguinn, Jessie Burton, Maile Lloyd, Rachel Hunter, Noah Peterson, Paola Mayorga, Chele Ramos, Audrey Rankin, R-Lo, Jimmy Shields

Have a Seat, It's Just Over the Horizon is a group exhibition that speaks to themes of hope and gathering, not only through the individual narratives told but through the collective efforts of a group of real friends coming together to make art, stir change, and build community. These artists regularly work together and/or body double in work spaces, building a collective influence on each other and their work. This show is the culmination of showing up, finding your people, sharing love and making things happen for the collective betterment.