RSVP for Have Plants, Will Travel

Google Calendar - RSVP for Have Plants, Will Travel - 2019-03-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Have Plants, Will Travel - 2019-03-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Have Plants, Will Travel - 2019-03-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Have Plants, Will Travel - 2019-03-08 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: North, South, East, and West, Jesiolowski has traveled across the country on a quest for stunning horticultural finds. From the crapemyrtles of the Carolinas to the cacti of the Sonoran Desert, this presentation will highlight the most inspirational gardens and plants he has encountered in the Midwest and beyond. Instructor: Michael Jesiolowski (Chicago Botanic Garden)

Time: 1:30-3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 16

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 8

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Have Plants, Will Travel - 2019-03-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Have Plants, Will Travel - 2019-03-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Have Plants, Will Travel - 2019-03-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Have Plants, Will Travel - 2019-03-08 00:00:00