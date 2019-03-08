RSVP for Have Plants, Will Travel

press release: North, South, East, and West, Jesiolowski has traveled across the country on a quest for stunning horticultural finds. From the crapemyrtles of the Carolinas to the cacti of the Sonoran Desert, this presentation will highlight the most inspirational gardens and plants he has encountered in the Midwest and beyond. Instructor: Michael Jesiolowski (Chicago Botanic Garden)

Time: 1:30-3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 16

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 8

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member