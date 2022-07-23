Hawk's Bar & Grill 20th Anniversary

media release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District is honored to celebrate a special long-time business in downtown Madison.

On Saturday, July 23, friends and fans are invited to come downtown to celebrate the 20th anniversary of a State Street legend – Hawk's Bar & Grill at 425 State Street.

Owner Hawk Sullivan shared, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years. I never thought Hawk's Bar & Grill would become some sort of institution on State Street, but here we are! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The restaurant will be hosting family fun, face painting, a magician, balloon twisting and there will be a special visit from Bucky Badger around 2pm. Most activities will run from 2-6pm.

Additionally, Hawk shared, “The last couple of years have truly tested me and most people in the industry. Luckily, I have the best employees in town. They have stuck by me and allowed me to spend time with my family. For that, I can never thank them enough.”

There will be door prizes, and food and drink specials all day. Attendees are invited to take a photo with a new mural by local artist, Audifax.

BID Executive Director Tiffany Kenney shared, “Downtown Madison is only as exciting, vibrant and fun as the businesses that locate here and the owners who run them. Hawk and his restaurant have been important partners to downtown for more than 20 years. We wish them the best of luck for the next 20!”

In addition to celebrating this and a few more anniversaries later in the year, the BID has celebrated the opening and re-opening of 10 other businesses in Downtown Madison already this year.

A complete list of businesses in downtown Madison is at visitdowntownmadison.com.