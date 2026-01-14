media release: We're excited to announce our First Annual Hawthorne Art Fair! Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 11 am to 5 pm, Hawthorne Elementary School Open Space on Lexington Avenue.

This community-focused public event will feature local & regional artists and craftspeople. It is a free, outdoor, family-friendly fair that is designed to connect the Madison community and artists who specialize in diverse, original, and handmade artwork & crafts, at multiple price points.

It is conveniently located a few steps south of the bus stop at East Washington Ave & Fair Oaks Ave/ Wright Street. This is a rain or shine event and also includes free parking at the school and throughout the neighborhood.

Highlights include-

Artist Booths: Browse/shop for unique pieces

Special Note: The Hawthorne Elementary Students will be displaying & selling their art, stop by their booth!

For artists:

We are seeking 100+ artists specializing in diverse, original, and handmade artwork & crafts at multiple price points.

Selection criteria: Originality, creativity, technical competence, and presentation will be key factors in the selection process.

Prohibited products: We do not accept mass-produced items or multi-level marketing (MLM) products.

Submission requirements: Send via email, 3 to 5 high-quality images of your work, an artist/ craft statement, and a "booth shot"(if available) to: hawthorne.artfair@gmail.com. Once chosen, you will be required to submit your fee with check or Venmo. Fees are non-refundable.

Artist Fee: A reduced fee of $25/ per artist per booth space is available for the first 20 LOCAL artists (you must show proof of a Dane County address). After the first 20 spots are filled, all subsequent artists will be charged $50/ per artist per booth space.

Fee includes: 10’x10’ space for your white tent, mass-marketing exposure, artists featured on Hawthorne Neighborhood Association website, and lanyard w/booth name(given when you register on the day of the event).

Registration will be at the Hawthorne Open Space Gazebo, on the day of the event; Artists must show lanyard to be able to pick up water and snacks

Application deadline: March 20, 2026

https://www.facebook.com/events/1169958468217774