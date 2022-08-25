Hawthorne-Truax Neighborhood Plan Community Gathering

media release: The City of Madison invites you to join us as we create the Hawthorne-Truax Neighborhood Plan! We’ll work with residents, community organizations, neighborhood associations, businesses and others to chart course of action for 10-15 years of land use, transportation, parks and open space and other elements of the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

The plan will update the 2001 neighborhood plan and explore new opportunities like Bus Rapid Transit, Wisconsin DOT's upcoming redesign of Stoughton Road and recommendations in the nearby Greater East Towne Area Plan.

We’ll also cover many other issues that matter to the community. Think about what you would like to see. How about public art, community events and activities, or jobs skills education and training. Not everything will be possible through this plan, but let’s start dreaming of what could be, and figure out how to make it happen!

How can I participate?

Sign up for Phase 2 Virtual Meetings - Initial Concepts and Recommendations:

Join us for:

Community Gathering and Neighborhood Plan Dialogue August 25, 4-7 p.m., Hawthorne Elementary Open Space, Lexington/Christianson Ave. There will be a rain date of September 1, if weather conditions are unfavorable.

Splish Splash Concept Review August 27, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Reindahl Park Splash Pad, 1818 Portage Rd.

Food Pantry Feedback, East Madison Community Center, 7 Straubel Ct. August 30 and September 6, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Madison College, Wright St., September 6 and 7, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Contacts