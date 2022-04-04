ONLINE: Hawthorne-Truax Neighborhood Plan

media release: The city of Madison is inviting residents, community organizations, neighborhood associations, businesses and others to join the Hawthorne-Truax Neighborhood Plan! The plan will chart a course of action addressing land use, housing, transportation, parks and open space and other elements of the city's Comprehensive Plan for the next 10-15 years. We’ll also cover many other things that matter to people like public art, placemaking, and community services and programs. The city creates neighborhood plans primarily for areas where there is a concentration of people living with low to moderate incomes and there are opportunities to build on the community’s assets, address planning related issues, and build capacity and partnerships to help implement the plan.

“These eastside neighborhoods are facing growth and development pressure with upcoming Bus Rapid Transit and USH 51 redesign, continued housing demand, and related factors. The plan will help guide these changes and set the stage for creating a great place to live over many years to come. We’ve only just begun and invite people to join us in exploring the future of this area” said Alder Syed Abbas, District 12.

The first phase of public engagement will begin with three initial meetings, which will all have the same content:

Virtual Meetings - April 4th, 6:00 pm and April 7th, 12:00 pm . These meetings will be hosted via Zoom. Registration is required and can be done at these links: April 4 Zoom Registration and April 7 Zoom Registration and on the project webpage. People needing interpretation should contact staff below at least 3 days before the meeting.

In-Person Meeting - April 28, 6:30 p.m. East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Ct. Interpretation will be provided.

How else can people participate?

Visit the project webpage to:

Sign up for email updates and get notifications for upcoming meetings and events

View the Maps and Data Book

Let us know your thoughts and see others on our interactive commenting map

Contact the Project Team

Schedule a presentation about the plan for your group

“We are looking forward to planning together with the Hawthorne and Truax Neighborhoods area over this next year. It is critical that we hear what matters most from the diverse communities that make up these neighborhoods,” said Alder Lindsay Lemmer, District 3.

