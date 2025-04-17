Hayden Fredriksen, Jack Haessly, Gerard Donnell, Shawn Vasquez, Eli Wilz
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us one Thursday each month at WDBC for Stand-Up Comedy Night. Lots of laughs, a pizza and pretzels, and lots of great beer. There is no cover charge, but the comics wouldn't mind if you threw in $10 so they can pay their rent :)
This month's show includes sets from host Eli Wilz and four other great comics.
