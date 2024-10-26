Hayden Fredriksen, Jack Haessly

Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

media release: Hayden Fredriksen has been described as having an “East Coast pace with a Midwest personality”. Hayden’s act is a joke-dense yet personal show full of topics ranging from being the son of a conspiracy theorist, to self-deprecating humor, all the way to why old people shouldn’t drive ambulances. Recently a Top 5 Finalist for Madison's Funniest Comic 2024, Hayden has performed all over the country at premiere comedy clubs and venues (Zanies, Helium, the Majestic in Madison, and more).

Also sharing a set will be Jack Haessly, the Fox Valley's hardest working comedian. And, keep your ears peeled for a set from a yet to be announced Madison-based comic. $15 advance or $20 at the door, 21+

