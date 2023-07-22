Haylee Espinoza

media release: Hugo grew up in Chicago and started entertaining as a singer guitarist in the smokey night clubs of Michigan Avenue performing in and around Chicagos Gold Coast while only 13 years old with his dad as his chaperone. Working as a full time musician, singing exclusively for the Lettuce Entertainment Supper Club circuit in Chicago, he took a contract as the house singer for Cafe Angelo at the Oxford House on Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago. A few years later he moved to Wisconsin, joined a talent agency in Milwaukee, and formed a rock duo, The Hugo Brothers, with his late brother Eddie as his drummer. With their base out of Milwaukee, they went on the road and entertained audiences from North Dakota down to Nashville and everywhere in between.

Hugo has accumulated a repertoire of hundreds of songs for his fans, from the 50's to the present in as many different musical styles including Country, Rock & Roll and even traditional Latin American favorites. He says he will let the music take him where it wants to, it’s never let him down.