Hayrides and Hikes

press release: Sat, October 20, 1 pm – 4 pm, Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, North Unit, 6098 N. Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking lot at the end of the gravel road.

Tour Cherokee Marsh on a tractor-pulled hay wagon, take a short guided hike, or do both. Plus enjoy free hot cider and marshmallows to roast on the fire.

Hayrides are $3/person (age 2 and under free) to offset the cost of Parks staff time. Volunteers from the Friends of Cherokee Marsh will lead free, informal short nature hikes.

No reservations needed. Show up any time from 1 pm to 3:30 pm for a hayride or a hike. The last hayride will depart at 3:40. Sponsored by Madison Parks and the Friends of Cherokee Marsh.