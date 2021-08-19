ONLINE: Hazardous Waste and Solid Waste

press release: On August 19, 2021, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin will hold a category meeting on the infrastructure of hazardous waste and solid waste in Wisconsin. The League will be joined by Gretchen Bohnhoff, Professional Engineer (P.E.), and Michael Penn, P.E., the lead authors of the hazardous waste and solid waste categories in the American Society of Civil Engineers - WI Section 2020 Infrastructure Report Card. Hazardous Waste and Solid Waste both received grades of B- (between good and mediocre).

Authors will give 20-minute presentations and then begin a live question and answer conversation with panelists and the audience on how to raise the grades for hazardous waste and solid waste in Wisconsin.

Panelists:

Melanie Johnson , Policy Director, Environmental Management Division, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR)

, Policy Director, Environmental Management Division, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) Meleesa Johnson , Director-Marathon County Solid Waste

, Director-Marathon County Solid Waste Jenna Kunde , Director, Sustainability Programs, Johnson Controls

, Director, Sustainability Programs, Johnson Controls Lynn Morgan , Public Affairs Manager II, Upper Midwest Area, Waste Management

, Public Affairs Manager II, Upper Midwest Area, Waste Management Brad Wolbert, Bureau Director, WDNR

You can register for this event here. After the program, a recording will be made available.

If you have any questions, you can contact us at lwvwisconsin@lwvwi.org or 608-256-0827.