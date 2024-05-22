press release: The 2nd week showings are Throwback movies while the 4th week shows films from the 2020s. Food and drinks are provided. Q-Cinema is an 18+ movie group, be aware of the ratings of the movies we choose and the themes of the movies.

May 22nd's showing is He Went That Way – He Went That Way (2023) stars Jacob Elordi, Zachary Quinto as Jim Goodwin, Patrick J. Adams, Troy Evans, Alexandra Doke, and John Lee Ames.

Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!