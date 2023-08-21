The Head & the Heart, Father John Misty, Miya Folick

× Expand Ward & Kreskin (FJM)/Shervin Lainez (THATH) Father John Misty (left) and The Head & the Heart. Father John Misty (left) and The Head & the Heart.

7 pm, 8/21-22. $59.50.

media release; Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart are announcing a co-headlining summer theater and amphitheater tour, with a two-night stand in Madison at The Sylvee. The tour will feature support from Miya Folick on select dates.

Father John Misty is touring in support of the acclaimed Chloë and The Next 20th Century, which earned placement on “Best Albums of 2022” lists from the likes of TIME, Variety, USA Today, The Telegraph, The Sun, WXPN, The Sun, Under the Radar, MOJO, CLASH, and Uncut, and led to performances on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. TIME said of Chloë and The Next 20th Century, “He takes a surprising and delightful departure from his usual form for a project that’s grandiose in its ambition, theatrical in its presentation, and thrilling in its execution.” USA Today adds, “With honeyed vocals and a potent dose of gallows humor, the shape-shifting crooner is reborn as a Sinatra-style lounge act, weaving wistful tales of heartache and tragedy over lush orchestrations.” Variety offered this, “What it all adds up to is as gorgeously arranged an orchestral-pop record as we’ve gotten in years. And its brilliance isn’t purely stylistic.” Chloë and The Next 20th Century is out now worldwide from Sub Pop and in Europe from Bella Union.

Initially self-released in 2011, The Head and The Heart’s self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including “Rivers and Roads,” “Down In The Valley” and “Lost In My Mind” (#1 at AAA) and is now Certified Gold. 2013’s Let’s Be Still and 2016’s Signs of Light, settled into Billboard’s Top 10 albums chart, with Signs of Light securing the #1 position on Rock Album Charts, securing the band’s first #1 at Alternative position with “All We Ever Knew” and also held the #1 spot at AAA for nine straight weeks. The band’s fourth full-length album, Living Mirage, was released to critical praise in 2019. “Missed Connection” which secured the #1 position on the Alternative Chart and #1 at Mediabase and BDS alternative charts, already having achieved #1 on the AAA chart. The album’s breakout track, “Honeybee”, became a fan favorite with 153M+ total global streams and 1M+ global weekly streams. They have appeared in Cameron Crowe’s Roadies, with music featured in countless other commercials, films and TV, among them Corona, Silver Linings Playbook and more. The band has established their status as a touring powerhouse, having landed prime time mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. In total, the band has performed 15 times on national television including appearances on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits and more. Every Shade of Blue is the band’s fifth studio album.