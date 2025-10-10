media release: A drama written and directed by Jan Levine Thal

Choreography by Heidi Hakseth

Original music by Jeremy Thal

Who was Salome? Real? Imagined? Yes. In the New Testament, she lived in Galilee at the dawn of Christianity and caused more than one death. This production discards religious assumptions and asserts that the real Salome was framed. In "Head on a Silver Platter: In Defense of Salome," Salome appears on a mystical terrain surrounded by dancers. She instigates a parallel 21st century version of her story, but in the retelling, much is distorted. The modern story focuses on a teenager, Sally, who is misled by a right-wing podcaster with dire consequences.

Content Advisory: The play includes a character who espouses views similar to Charlie Kirk’s. However, the character is not based on Kirk or any other specific person. It also addresses rape and suicide, though neither is depicted on stage.