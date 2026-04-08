7:30 pm on 4/16-18 and 2 pm, 4/19.

media release: Get ready for a royal mash-up of Shakespearean comedy and the infectious music of The Go-Go’s!

Head Over Heels: High School Edition is a bold, joyful jukebox musical that follows the royal family of Arcadia as they set out on an outrageous journey to save their kingdom. Along the way, they encounter mistaken identities, star-crossed lovers, scandalous secrets, and a mysterious oracle who predicts more chaos than comfort.

With hits from the Go-Go's like “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation,” and “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” this high-energy show delivers nonstop laughter, heart, and empowering messages about love, acceptance, and being true to yourself. Think Shakespeare meets the Go-Go’s… what’s not to love! Head Over Heels: High School Edition proves that the beat truly does go on!

This production features a cast of high school students, is appropriate for all ages, and runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, with an intermission.

All performances at Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona.